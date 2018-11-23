TL-POLLS-NAIDU - Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul in T'gana on Nov 28,

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.

Naidu would take part in the electioneering along with Gandhi on November 28 and 29, the sources said.

TDP and Congress are contesting the December seven polls in Telangana as part of the "grand alliance" which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Naidu, who has ...