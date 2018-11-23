Pakistan-China-unrest-diplomacy lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China 'strongly condemns' Pakistan consular attack

Beijing, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - China on Friday condemned an attack on its consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi that killed two policemen and urged its ally to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said all consular staff and their families were safe following the shooting, which was claimed by a separatist group.

"China strongly condemns any violent attacks against diplomatic agencies an ...