Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

India win toss, bowl in 2nd Australia T20

=(Picture)=

Melbourne, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Melbourne on Friday as they look to square the series.

Australia won a nail-biting and rain-affected first match in Brisbane by four runs, with the third and final game in Sydney on Sunday.

It was a confidence-boosting win for the home team -- their first in five T20s and only their six ...