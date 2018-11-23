Pakistan minister says Chinese staff "all safe" in attacked consulate
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Reuters) - All 21 Chinese staff in the
country's consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi are
safe after an attack by suicide bombers and have been moved to a
safer location, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
said on Friday.
"The attackers couldnât hurt any of them, nor they could
take hostage any of them," Qureshi told a news conference in
Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, adding that the 21 consulate
staff had been ...
Subscribe