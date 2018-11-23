Pakistan minister says Chinese staff "all safe" in attacked consulate

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Reuters) - All 21 Chinese staff in the

country's consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi are

safe after an attack by suicide bombers and have been moved to a

safer location, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

said on Friday.

"The attackers couldnât hurt any of them, nor they could

take hostage any of them," Qureshi told a news conference in

Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, adding that the 21 consulate

staff had been ...