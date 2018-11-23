UK soccer league reduces injury pay for women
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Several of Englandâs leading soccer clubs have slashed the benefits offered to women players, and are providing them with far less protection than their male counterparts, contracts signed by players and clubs show.
Last year, the Football Association, English soccerâs governing body, made changes to the standard Womenâs Super League contract which all players employed by the 11 clubs in the league must sign.
The amendments reduced sick or inj ...
