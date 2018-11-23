The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UK soccer league reduces injury pay for women

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Several of Englandâs leading soccer clubs have slashed the benefits offered to women players, and are providing them with far less protection than their male counterparts, contracts signed by players and clubs show.
Last year, the Football Association, English soccerâs governing body, made changes to the standard Womenâs Super League contract which all players employed by the 11 clubs in the league must sign.
The amendments reduced sick or inj ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 23rd of November 2018 11:55:06 AM. All rights reserved.