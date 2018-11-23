UK soccer league reduces injury pay for women

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Tom Bergin

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Several of Englandâs leading soccer clubs have slashed the benefits offered to women players, and are providing them with far less protection than their male counterparts, contracts signed by players and clubs show.

Last year, the Football Association, English soccerâs governing body, made changes to the standard Womenâs Super League contract which all players employed by the 11 clubs in the league must sign.

The amendments reduced sick or inj ...