UPDATE 1-Gunmen attack Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi - sources
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked the Chinese
consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi early on Friday
and appeared to have entered a part of it, security sources and
media said.
It was unclear if there were any immediate casualties, but a
blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton
neighbourhood, where the consulate is located, along with those
of several other nations.
"Two attackers have entered the visa section of the
cons ...
