UPDATE 1-Gunmen attack Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi - sources

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked the Chinese

consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi early on Friday

and appeared to have entered a part of it, security sources and

media said.

It was unclear if there were any immediate casualties, but a

blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton

neighbourhood, where the consulate is located, along with those

of several other nations.

"Two attackers have entered the visa section of the

cons ...