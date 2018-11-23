PAK-CHINA-CONSULATE - Shots fired near Chinese consulate in Karachi: reports

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Karachi, Nov 23 (PTI) Some unidentified gunmen in Pakistan opened fire near the Chinese consulate in Karachi, media reports said.

An explosion, the nature of which was not immediately known, was also heard in Clifton area, Dawn news reported.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area after an exchange of fire between a security guard and unknown assailants, it said.

The area, considered a red zone, is heavily guarded. PTI CPS AKJ CPS 11231057 NNNN< ...