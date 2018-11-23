Wild winds cause air travel chaos in Australia, fan major bushfires

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Karishma Luthria

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Strong winds across Australia's

southeast coast on Friday caused commuter chaos at Sydney and

Melbourne airports, the country's two busiest, with thousands of

air travellers stranded after dozens of flights were cancelled.

Winds gusting up to 70 kmh (44 mph) also fanned major

bushfires along the east coast, threatening homes and forcing

evacuations.

Sydney Airport cancelled 76 flights after all but one runway

