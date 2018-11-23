Wild winds cause air travel chaos in Australia, fan major bushfires
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Karishma Luthria
SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Strong winds across Australia's
southeast coast on Friday caused commuter chaos at Sydney and
Melbourne airports, the country's two busiest, with thousands of
air travellers stranded after dozens of flights were cancelled.
Winds gusting up to 70 kmh (44 mph) also fanned major
bushfires along the east coast, threatening homes and forcing
evacuations.
Sydney Airport cancelled 76 flights after all but one runway
