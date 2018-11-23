Panama-China-diplomacy-trade

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China president to visit Panama after Taiwan snub

Panama City, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - China's President Xi Jinping will in December make his first visit to Panama since the Central American country switched diplomatic ties last year from Taiwan.

President Juan Carlos Varela said on Twitter that his government has received official confirmation from Beijing about Xi's visit.

Xi is to meet Varela on December 3, and the two leaders will witness the signing of about 20 agreements in a range of s ...