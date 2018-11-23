Japan prosecutors likely to build new criminal case against Ghosn -Asahi
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors are likely to
build a new criminal case against ousted Nissan Motor
Chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his remuneration by 3
billion yen ($27.0 million) over three years from fiscal 2015,
the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.
Ghosn and former Nissan Representative Director Greg Kelly
are currently being investigated in a case of alleged conspiracy
to understate Ghosn's remuneration by about half the 10 billion
Subscribe