Japan prosecutors likely to build new criminal case against Ghosn -Asahi

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors are likely to

build a new criminal case against ousted Nissan Motor

Chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his remuneration by 3

billion yen ($27.0 million) over three years from fiscal 2015,

the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

Ghosn and former Nissan Representative Director Greg Kelly

are currently being investigated in a case of alleged conspiracy

to understate Ghosn's remuneration by about half the 10 billion

