The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Basket-NBA-Irving-Thanksgiving-racism

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Irving expresses regret over crude Thanksgiving comment
ATTENTION - STRONG language in second graph ///
Los Angeles, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - American NBA player Kyrie Irving said Thursday he "meant no disrespect" after he criticized the US Thanksgiving holiday.
Irving told a reporter who wished him a happy Thanksgiving that he doesn't celebrate the American holiday.
"Fuck Thanksgiving," he added.
"I spoke w/ frustration after last night's game and spoke words that shouldn't be in ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 23rd of November 2018 02:22:38 PM. All rights reserved.