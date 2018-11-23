Basket-NBA-Irving-Thanksgiving-racism

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Irving expresses regret over crude Thanksgiving comment

ATTENTION - STRONG language in second graph ///

Los Angeles, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - American NBA player Kyrie Irving said Thursday he "meant no disrespect" after he criticized the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Irving told a reporter who wished him a happy Thanksgiving that he doesn't celebrate the American holiday.

"Fuck Thanksgiving," he added.

"I spoke w/ frustration after last night's game and spoke words that shouldn't be in ...