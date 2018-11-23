The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-AS--Taiwan-Elections-, 1091

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

China's pressure on Tsai weighed in local Taiwan elections<
AP Photo XHG201-1120181605, XHG202-1122182259<
Eds: Expands 5th paragraph. With AP Photos.<
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN and JOHNSON LAI<
Associated Press<
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - China and its growing pressure campaign loom large as Taiwan holds elections for mayors and other local officials Saturday, in what is partly seen as a referendum on the policies of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen.
Driven from power ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 23rd of November 2018 09:16:11 AM. All rights reserved.