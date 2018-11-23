Soccer-Pochettino hoping for Spurs stadium move by February

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes the club's new stadium will be a massive boost for his team, even though they are likely to have to wait until at least February to play there.

The grand opening of the new 62,000-seater ground on the site of White Hart Lane was scheduled for the start of the season in August, but a series of delays mean it will be 2019 before the North London club take possession.

The club have secured Wembley until the end of the season as ...