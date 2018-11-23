The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Soccer-Pochettino hoping for Spurs stadium move by February

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes the club's new stadium will be a massive boost for his team, even though they are likely to have to wait until at least February to play there.
The grand opening of the new 62,000-seater ground on the site of White Hart Lane was scheduled for the start of the season in August, but a series of delays mean it will be 2019 before the North London club take possession.
The club have secured Wembley until the end of the season as ...

 

Friday 23rd of November 2018 09:16:40 AM