The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China's Meituan Dianping shares dive as rising costs inflate losses

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Josh Horwitz and Adam Jourdan
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Meituan Dianping's
share price plunged on Friday after the Chinese online
food delivery-to-ticketing firm reported a far wider quarterly
operating loss amid a costly battle with rivals including
Alibaba-backed Ele.me.
The firm, which operates a "super app" of services and is
backed by tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, saw its
stock fall as much as 14.4 percent and was heading for its worst< ...

 

