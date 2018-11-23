China's Meituan Dianping shares dive as rising costs inflate losses

By Josh Horwitz and Adam Jourdan

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Meituan Dianping's

share price plunged on Friday after the Chinese online

food delivery-to-ticketing firm reported a far wider quarterly

operating loss amid a costly battle with rivals including

Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

The firm, which operates a "super app" of services and is

backed by tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, saw its

stock fall as much as 14.4 percent and was heading for its worst< ...