ASIA-STOCKS - Asian stocks follow Europe down, as fears grow over global economy

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hong Kong, Nov 23 (AFP) Fresh fears over headwinds facing the global economy saw Asian stocks follow Europe into the red Friday, in light holiday trading after US markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

Investors brushed aside claims from Donald Trump he was hopeful of resolving the bitter trade dispute between the US and China, with the American president set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 in Argentina next week.

"China wants to make a deal. If we can make a deal, we will," ...