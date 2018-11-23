SPO-IND-LD WOM - World T20: Indian women crash out in semis losing to England by 8 wickets, Mithali dropped

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

North Sound (Antigua), Nov 23 (PTI) India's dreams of winning a maiden global title lay in tatters after a questionable omission and an inexplicable batting collapse saw them crash to an eight-wicket defeat against England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20.

Reigning ODI World World Champions England will now meet Australia in the summit clash after the Southern Stars beat defending champions West Indies by 72 runs.

India decided to leave their senior most player Mithali Raj, a move ...