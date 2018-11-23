BC-FBN--Redskins-Cowboys, 1112
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Cooper, Cowboys join Redskins atop NFC East with 31-23 win<
AP Photo TXMC131-1122181807, TXMC133-1122181835, TXMC134-1122181835, TXMC130-1122181755, TXMC128-1122181745, TXMC118-1122181654, TXMC109-1122181554<
Eds: Cowboys 31, Redskins 23. Corrects length of Trey Quinn's touchdown. With AP Photos.<
By SCHUYLER DIXON<
AP Pro Football Writer<
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Ezekiel Elliott made the $21 donation after his touchdown. Amari Cooper took the freebie following the first of his ...
Subscribe