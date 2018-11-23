The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China says pig supplies, prices stable amid African swine fever epidemic

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's hog supply and prices
are generally stable, said an agriculture ministry official on
Friday, even as the deadly African swine fever sweeps across the
world's top pork producing nation.
The country had culled 600,000 pigs by Nov. 22 due to
outbreaks of the disease, said Feng Zhongwu, chief of the animal
husbandry and veterinarian bureau under the Ministry of
Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
It has confirmed 73 cases of African ...

 

