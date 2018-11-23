China says pig supplies, prices stable amid African swine fever epidemic

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's hog supply and prices

are generally stable, said an agriculture ministry official on

Friday, even as the deadly African swine fever sweeps across the

world's top pork producing nation.

The country had culled 600,000 pigs by Nov. 22 due to

outbreaks of the disease, said Feng Zhongwu, chief of the animal

husbandry and veterinarian bureau under the Ministry of

Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

It has confirmed 73 cases of African ...