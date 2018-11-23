UPDATE 1-China says U.S.-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial

* China minister hopes differences can be managed via talks

* Says hopes both sides can move in the same direction

* Says officials from China, U.S. have kept close contact

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trade talks between the United

States and China should be equal and mutually beneficial,

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday,

adding that he hoped the two countries can find ways to manage

their differences ...