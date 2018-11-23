The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-China says U.S.-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* China minister hopes differences can be managed via talks
* Says hopes both sides can move in the same direction
* Says officials from China, U.S. have kept close contact
(Adds context)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trade talks between the United
States and China should be equal and mutually beneficial,
Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday,
adding that he hoped the two countries can find ways to manage
their differences ...

 

