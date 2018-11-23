ICC-court-CAfrica-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

C.Africa ex-militia leader 'Rambo' to appear at ICC

By Jan HENNOP

The Hague, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - A former militia leader from Central African Republic known as "Colonel Rambo" will for the first time face judges in The Hague Friday on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Alfred Yekatom, 43, was arrested late last month in the volatile African country and extradited on Saturday to the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

Yekatom faces 14 charges for his role ...