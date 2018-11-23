BC-NY--Obit-Peralta 4th , 0446

NY state Sen. Jose Peralta dies at 47; wife says he fell ill

NEW YORK (AP) - State Sen. Jose Peralta, a New York lawmaker who was the first Dominican-American elected to the Senate, has died. The Democrat was 47 and nearing the end of nearly two decades in office after losing a primary this fall.

Peralta died Wednesday night at Elmhurst Hospital, spokesman Chris Sosa said. The cause of death has not ...