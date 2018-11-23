BC-BKW--T25-NC St-Michig, 0221

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

No. 15 NC State women beat Michigan St. in Cancun Challenge<

Eds: APNewsNow. No. 15 NC State 78, Michigan State 74.<

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter each had a double-double, Aislinn Konig had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and six assists, and the No. 15 N.C. State women beat Michigan State 78-74 on Thursday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Leslie finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Hunter scored 16 with 11 boards. Erika Cassell scored 12 points for N.C. S ...