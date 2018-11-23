UPDATE 1-Oil markets weak as global supply seen ahead of demand
* U.S., Russian & Saudi oil production: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Rua0R8
* Oil supply expected to exceed demand in 2019
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Oil markets remained weak on
Friday, pressured by concerns that producers are churning out
more oil than the world needs amid a bleak economic outlook.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,
were at $54.07 per barrel at 0204 GMT ...
