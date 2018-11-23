TRUMP-JUDICIARY-MIGRATION - Trump's rails against court, migrants in call to troops

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Palm Beach (US), Nov 23 (AP) President Donald Trump used a Thanksgiving Day call to troops deployed overseas to pat himself on the back and air grievances about the courts, trade and migrants heading to the US-Mexico border.

Trump's call, made from his opulent private Mar-a-Lago club, struck an unusually political tone as he spoke with members of all five branches of the military to wish them happy holidays.

"It's a disgrace," Trump said of judges who have blocked his attempts to overhaul US imm ...