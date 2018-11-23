The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

fbl-FRA-Ligue1 PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

PSG sweat on Neymar and Mbappe as they look past Ligue 1 to Liverpool
By Terence DALEY
=(File Picture)=
Paris, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 to defend their 100 percent record against struggling Toulouse on Saturday but all eyes in the French capital are on whether star attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be ready for Liverpool on Wednesday.
The pair were both injured during friendlies in the international break, and are now in a race against time to ...

 

