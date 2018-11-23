Fbl-GER-Bundesliga PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Embattled Bayern 'not good enough' for title talk

By Ryland JAMES

Berlin, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Arjen Robben insists that Bayern Munich are not good enough to retain their Bundesliga crown as the off-form champions prepare for the visit of strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday, with their title-winning streak under threat.

Bayern have won the last six German titles but they currently trail leaders Borussia Dortmund by seven points after losing three of their last six league games.

