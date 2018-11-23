fbl-ESP-Liga PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Atletico look to leapfrog Barcelona in wide open La Liga

By Thomas ALLNUTT

=(File Picture)=

Madrid, Nov 23, 2018 (AFP) - Atletico Madrid have a chance to take advantage of a topsy-turvy La Liga campaign when they host champions Barcelona on Saturday with the chance to take top spot this weekend despite their own patchy form.

Diego Simeone's side are just a point behind leaders Barca despite having drawn five times and lost once, together as many matches as they have won. They are bat ...