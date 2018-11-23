UPDATE 1-Qatar asks for accountability in Khashoggi murder, sees no end to Gulf row

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on

Thursday that "whoever is responsible" for the murder of

prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should be held

accountable.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also told an

international conference in Rome that his country saw no thaw in

its bitter dispute with Saudi Arabia and would maintain its ties

with Iran after the United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

