UPDATE 1-Qatar asks for accountability in Khashoggi murder, sees no end to Gulf row
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds quotes, background)
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on
Thursday that "whoever is responsible" for the murder of
prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should be held
accountable.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also told an
international conference in Rome that his country saw no thaw in
its bitter dispute with Saudi Arabia and would maintain its ties
with Iran after the United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
