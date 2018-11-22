BC-EU--Greece-Debt Relie, 0317

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Greece's creditors approve debt relief package<

AP Photo XTS104-1120181114, XTS101-1120181116<

Eds: Updates with comments from bailout fund chief, and central bank proposal to reduce the volume of Greece's non-performing loans. With AP Photos.<

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and LORNE COOK<

Associated Press<

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A eurozone bailout fund has approved the implementation of a major debt relief plan for Greece that it says would provide the crisis-scarred country significant ...