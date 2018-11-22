UAE-Britain-trial lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UAE hopes for 'amicable solution' to jailed Briton case

Dubai, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - The United Arab Emirates hopes to find an "amicable solution" to the case of a British academic sentenced to life in jail for spying, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The UAE is determined to protect its important strategic relationship with a key ally," the ministry said in a statement, a day after PhD student Matthew Hedges was sentenced.

"Officials from both countries have discussed ...