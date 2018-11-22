BC-CT--Manchester Road R, 0142

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Kenyans Cheserek, Chespol win 82nd Manchester Road Race<

Eds: APNewsNow. Adds that Cheserek set new course record.<

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) - Edward Cheserek and Celliphine Chespol of Kenya have won the 82nd running of the Manchester Road Race in frigid conditions.

Cheserek covered the 4.748-mile (7.641-kilometer) distance in a course record of 21 minutes, 16 seconds, besting the old mark of 21:19 set in 2012 by Aaron Braun. Paul Chelimo, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a distant second ...