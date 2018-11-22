BC-AF--Zimbabwe-Parliame, 0118

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Scuffle as opposition MPs removed from Zimbabwe's parliament<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - Police in Zimbabwe have forcibly removed some opposition members of parliament after they refused to stand up for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Parliamentary speaker Jacob Mudenda on Thursday asked the opposition members to leave the chamber, accusing them of disrespect. When they refused, he called in the police and scuffles ensued.

Opposition MDC party spokesman Jacob Mafume says ...