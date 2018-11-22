Poland-religion-Jews OBIT

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

World's oldest nun dies at 110 in Poland

Warsaw, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - The world's oldest nun, a Pole who hid Jews from the Nazis during the war, has died at the age of 110 in Krakow, according to the southern city's archdiocese.

Sister Cecylia Maria Roszak was already well past 100 when she said a few years ago that "life is beautiful but much too short," according to the obituary on the archdiocese's site.

Born in 1908 in the western town of Kielczewie, Roszak took her vows in 1934.

