Tunisian civil servants strike, protest for pay raises<

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) - Tunisian civil servants have gone on strike around the country to protest the failure of negotiations with the government for wage increases, amid plunging buying power and soaring inflation.

Thousands gathered Thursday in front of parliament with chants of "shame on the government" and ...