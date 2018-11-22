The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Tunisia-Wage Prot, 0132

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Tunisian civil servants strike, protest for pay raises<
AP Photo XTUN104-1122181056, XTUN103-1122181051, XTUN101-1122181109, XTUN106-1122181015<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) - Tunisian civil servants have gone on strike around the country to protest the failure of negotiations with the government for wage increases, amid plunging buying power and soaring inflation.
Thousands gathered Thursday in front of parliament with chants of "shame on the government" and ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 22nd of November 2018 06:48:32 PM. All rights reserved.