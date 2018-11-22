G20-summit-trade-diplomacy-Argentina INTERVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Amid trade tumult, Argentina wants G20 to find path forward

By Shaun TANDON

=(File Picture)=

Washington, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - With international tensions on trade set to come to a head at the Group of 20 summit, host Argentina is hoping to find agreement on improving global stability, even if deep disagreements remain.

In an interview with AFP, Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said the November 30-December 1 meeting in Buenos Aires should stress the importance of trade itself, at a time ...