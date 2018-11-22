UPDATE 2-Turkish paper: CIA had recording of Saudi prince demanding Khashoggi be "silenced"
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds CIA declining to comment on report)
ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A Turkish newspaper reported on
Thursday CIA director Gina Haspel signalled to Turkish officials
last month that the agency had a recording of a call in which
Saudi Arabia's crown prince gave instructions to "silence" Saudi
journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Asked about the report, a Turkish official told Reuters he
had no information about such a recording. Saudi Arabia has said
Crown Prince Moha ...
Subscribe