UPDATE 2-Turkish paper: CIA had recording of Saudi prince demanding Khashoggi be "silenced"

(Adds CIA declining to comment on report)

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A Turkish newspaper reported on

Thursday CIA director Gina Haspel signalled to Turkish officials

last month that the agency had a recording of a call in which

Saudi Arabia's crown prince gave instructions to "silence" Saudi

journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Asked about the report, a Turkish official told Reuters he

had no information about such a recording. Saudi Arabia has said

Crown Prince Moha ...