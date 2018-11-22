Yemen-conflict WRAP

UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks

By Jamil Nasser

Sanaa, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - The United Nations envoy to Yemen will visit the rebel-held battleground port city of Hodeida this week, a UN source said Thursday, as he presses warring parties to uphold pledges to join peace talks.

Martin Griffiths, who arrived in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday, was in the Arabian Peninsula country to lay the groundwork for next month's negotiatio ...