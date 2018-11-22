UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Kubica to make F1 comeback with Williams in 2019

* Kubica to make F1 race comeback with Williams in 2019

* Pole last raced with Renault in 2010

* Return comes after partially severed forearm in 2011 (Adds quotes, details)

By Alexander Cornwell

ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Polish driver Robert Kubica, whose Formula One career seemed over when he partially severed his right forearm in 2011, will make his race comeback with Williams next season, the team announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who won the Canadian Grand Prix wi ...