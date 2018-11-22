EU says has strong concerns over detained journalists and academics in Turkey
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Union has strong
concerns over the large number of journalists and academics who
are still being detained in Turkey, the EU's commissioner for
candidate countries said on Thursday, after talks with the
Turkish foreign minister.
Johannes Hahn made the comment at a joint news conference
with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the EU's
foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, in Ankara.
Mogherini said she had ...
