EU says has strong concerns over detained journalists and academics in Turkey

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Union has strong

concerns over the large number of journalists and academics who

are still being detained in Turkey, the EU's commissioner for

candidate countries said on Thursday, after talks with the

Turkish foreign minister.

Johannes Hahn made the comment at a joint news conference

with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the EU's

foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, in Ankara.

Mogherini said she had ...