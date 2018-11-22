POL-JK-CHIDAMBARAM - JK guv attracted to 'Gujarat model' not Westminster model of democracy: Chidambaram

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for dissolving the state assembly, saying he was attracted to the "Gujarat model" of government not the Westminster model.

The former Union home and finance minister said the governor was "happy" to keep the assembly under suspended animation as long as no one staked a claim to form government.

"The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democr ...