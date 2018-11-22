BC-AS--China-Dolce & Gab, 0584

Dolce&Gabbana accused of insulting China; blames hackers

BEIJING (AP) - The Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana apologized Wednesday for insulting remarks about China it allegedly made in exchanges on Instagram but claimed its accounts had been hacked.

Chinese celebrities reacted angrily after screenshots of the conversations were posted on social media and several said they would boycott a ...