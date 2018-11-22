The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Dolce&Gabbana accused of insulting China; blames hackers<
BEIJING (AP) - The Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana apologized Wednesday for insulting remarks about China it allegedly made in exchanges on Instagram but claimed its accounts had been hacked.
Chinese celebrities reacted angrily after screenshots of the conversations were posted on social media and several said they would boycott a ...

 

