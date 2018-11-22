Cricket-BAN-WIS lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Mominul ton propels Bangladesh in West Indies Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Mominul Haque struck an unbeaten century for Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong.

Mominul was batting on 116 as the home side reached 216-3 at tea after skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The left-hander brought up his eighth Te ...