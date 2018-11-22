Saudi-Denmark-diplomacy-crime-defence

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Denmark suspends arms sales to Saudi over Khashoggi murder

Copenhagen, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Denmark on Thursday suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the second country to do so after Germany.

"The foreign ministry is suspending all sales of weapons and military equipment to Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said.

"I hope that the Danish decision can create additional momentum," he added.

A foreign ministry spokesman said C ...