The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Saudi-Denmark-diplomacy-crime-defence

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Denmark suspends arms sales to Saudi over Khashoggi murder
Copenhagen, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Denmark on Thursday suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the second country to do so after Germany.
"The foreign ministry is suspending all sales of weapons and military equipment to Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said.
"I hope that the Danish decision can create additional momentum," he added.
A foreign ministry spokesman said C ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 22nd of November 2018 01:48:21 PM. All rights reserved.