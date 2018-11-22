MH-UDDHAV-FORT SOIL - Uddhav visits Shivneri fort, collects soil for Ayodhya tour

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Pune, Nov 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakckeray Thursday visited Shivneri fort, the birth place of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Junnar tehsil of Pune district and collected soil from there, which he will carry to Ayodhya during his visit on November 25.

Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena's Vijayadashami rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.

The Sena p ...