Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian markets see modest gains as US takes a break

Hong Kong, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Asian equities chalked up modest gains Thursday in light trading ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, following a rebound in energy and tech stocks on Wall Street.

But analysts cautioned the tepid uplift in New York Wednesday should not be interpreted as a sign of the start of a recovery from the recent carnage on global stock markets.

