The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Markets-world WRAP-update

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian markets see modest gains as US takes a break
ATTENTION - UPDATES with close in Hong Kong, open in Europe ///
Hong Kong, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - Asian equities chalked up modest gains Thursday in light trading ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, following a rebound in energy and tech stocks on Wall Street.
But analysts cautioned the tepid uplift in New York Wednesday should not be interpreted as a sign of the start of a recovery from the recent carnage on global stock markets.
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 22nd of November 2018 01:48:54 PM. All rights reserved.