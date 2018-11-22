SKorea-NKorea-politics-military

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Two Koreas connect DMZ road across border: Seoul

=(Picture)=

Seoul, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - North and South Korea have connected a road across their shared border for the first time in 14 years, Seoul's defence ministry said Thursday in the latest reconciliation gesture between the neighbours.

The dirt road, which is wholly within the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, will be used for joint operations next year to recover remains from the 1950-53 Korean War.

The 12-metre-wi ...