The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Myanmar-Buddhism-religion-social-noise SCENE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Quiet, please: Myanmar festival stirs debate over religious noise
By Athens ZAW ZAW
=(Picture)=
Yangon, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - From grumbling neighbours to witty memes of the Buddha imploring a man with speakers to "stop your noise", the cacophony around Myanmar's annual Tazaungdaing festival is revving up debate over the modern racket accompanying religious customs.
Myanmar is 90 percent Buddhist, and October and November are packed with donation drives in the aftermath of Buddhist le ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 22nd of November 2018 01:48:27 PM. All rights reserved.