LeBron wins, gets big NBA cheers in return to Cleveland
New York, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - LeBron James made a triumphant return to Cleveland and received a standing ovation from supportive fans before leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Cavaliers 109-105 on Wednesday.
James scored 32 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made seven assists to spark the Lakers, who closed the contest with an 18-6 run to win for the sixth time in seven games.
"We cra ...

 

