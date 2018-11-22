BC-HKN--NHL Capsules 1st, 1083

Crosby stars in return, Penguins beat Stars 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Sidney Crosby returned from an upper-body injury to pick up a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Wednesday night.

The Pittsburgh captain missed three games after getting hurt last week, the latest setback during a forgettable early opening quarter of the season fo ...