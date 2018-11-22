The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

RugbyU-NZL-ITA TEAM-update

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Beaten All Blacks keep faith with Barrett, McKenzie
Rome, Nov 22, 2018 (AFP) - The All Blacks will persist with a two-pronged attack against Italy on Saturday, despite coach Steve Hansen ringing the changes after last week's loss to Ireland.
Hansen retained fly-half Beauden Barrett and fullback Damien McKenzie in a starting line-up featuring 11 changes from the side that ran out in Dublin, resisting calls to start the in-form Richie Mo'unga.
Inste ...

 

